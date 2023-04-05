High time airports embraced change

London City Airport has scrapped the 100ml liquid limit by using high-tech scanners

For nearly 20 years, our airports have been clogged up by restrictive security measures.

Many of us have experienced long waits at check-in followed by even longer waits at security and the boarding gate.

It can sometimes take three hours to get through a few hundred yards of airport to make a 50-minute, 248-mile flight to London.

It shouldn’t be this difficult, but ‘plane sailing’ has been a foreign concept.

Measures were in place from 2006 to combat security threats – tablets, laptops and liquids were to be removed from hand luggage – and they have remained in place ever since.

Even a small deodorant would be confiscated at security. Squeeze in a tube of toothpaste that’s over 100ml? Not a chance.

Electronic devices in hand luggage needing checked at a time when so many, including children, carry with them technology that wasn’t even dreamed about when the measures were introduced.

Airports can be stressful at the best of times, and many a time people have stood and watched as a family in the queue had to unpack then re-pack baggage, while others scrambled to find a small plastic bag for a lip gloss they’d forgotten was in their handbag.

It ate up time and added to the frustration and growing queues.

Many on a business trip would spend longer in the airport than the boardroom.

But finally airports are in the process of embracing changes in their own technology, though in Northern Ireland we’ll still have to wait until next summer before high-tech CT scanners are installed.

Hopefully that will speed up the process and make travelling, especially with a young family, a more pleasurable experience.

There has to be a recognition across the industry that what goes in one airport is matched by another. How often have you carried a hair gel in one direction only to have it removed from your possession on the way back?

Passengers travelling through London City Airport can now carry on up to two litres of liquid and keep electronics in their hand luggage. Teeside International Airport has also implemented the changes.

Any new processes that can cut down the infuriating scenes of lengthy waits in airport halls that often get holidays off to the worst possible start is to be welcomed.

However, would it not be a good idea to have everything, everywhere, all at once?

It seems that’s a flight of fancy for the moment.