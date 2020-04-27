Holding of wakes at this time utter folly

The shadow of Covid-19 has dominated many aspects of life, including bereavement and how we deal with wakes.

These play a significant role in the social organisation of life here and throughout Ireland. The custom of 'waking' the deceased originally rose from a late-night prayer vigil, usually on the eve of a funeral, but this has long been associated with a celebration of the life of the person who has passed on.

Due to the coronavirus this long-observed practice has been discouraged as incompatible with the social distancing rules, whereby funerals are not allowed to have more than 10 mourners.

However, as our story shows today, large wakes are still taking place and many undertakers are feeling pressured into taking part. Some reportedly are even afraid to speak out in case this might cost them their jobs.

Tom Black, chair of the local British Medical Association, has warned that the practice risks triggering a spike in Covid-19 cases at the precise time when the Government is being pressured to relax the lockdown.

As with anything involving grief and loss, this issue would tax the wisdom of Solomon.

We feel that family members should be with their loved ones as they approach the end, and that they should be able to pay their proper respects when they pass on.

However, bringing together large numbers of people, for whatever reason, is the height of folly in the midst of a pandemic that shows no sign of abating.

This crisis has forced us to make compromises we would have considered unimaginable not so long ago, and our personal freedoms have been curtailed in ways unknown outside wartime.

There is a good reason why the vast majority of the population puts up with these regulations with at least forbearance, if not good humour, and that is a necessity. In simple and direct terms social distancing, as well as improved hand-washing, are essential in flattening the curve of Covid-19 infections so that the NHS is not overrun.

Without this the next important stage of testing and tracing cannot take place. Clearly such customs as 'waking' cannot be justified by longevity alone. They must also meet the test of utility.

Indubitably the preservation of life trumps all other freedoms, and life itself is the complex and tricky foundation on which all these other freedoms rest.