Idiots behind security alert at pitches used by GAA club have nothing to offer

The security alert at playing pitches used by East Belfast GAA has rightly been condemned by politicians on all sides. It is a sad state of affairs when, just after the country came together to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a small minority are still intent on opposing a sport they view as too “green”.

East Belfast GAA is a cross-community club, attempting to appeal to unionists as well as nationalists. Nobody said it would be easy and unfortunately this is not the first time the club has been targeted — there was a security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields in August 2020.

The latest alert caused widespread disruption, including at an integrated primary school, where children from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds are taught side by side.

This, and the fact that the incident came just after the Good Friday Agreement anniversary, was not lost on the principal of Loughview Integrated Primary, Sean Spillane.

At a school assembly last week pupils were told about the importance of the 1998 peace accord and how society has slowly changed for the better.

“We had a referendum of our own the next day, would you believe, about whether we should have an ice-cream van in school or not,” he said.

“And here we are sitting today and our school is closed and we’re now having to explain to our children that, some people, because they don’t believe (in) a particular sport being played across the road from our school that they can’t exercise their right to come to school today.”

It was positive to see politicians from all sides quickly coming out to condemn the incident. The DUP’s Gavin Robinson summed it up by taking to social media to write: “Sport cancelled. Community disrupted. School closed. For what? Catch a grip.”

Catch a grip is right. Sport is something for all and targeting pitches where innocent people, including children, train is beyond deplorable.

East Belfast GAA was set up in 2020 so people from all communities could enjoy the sport. Since then it has flourished and became a shining example of how far Northern Ireland has moved on since the dark days of the Troubles. Establishing a GAA club in what has traditionally been a unionist part of Belfast would have been unthinkable 25 years ago.

Those behind the disruption have nothing to offer society and, regardless of their actions, won’t stand in the way of progress, as the widespread condemnation to the security alert has shown.