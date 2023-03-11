Irish ready to hit the big time at Oscars

The Irish have landed in LA, and they’re making themselves heard during the build-up to the biggest night in showbusiness.

The Oscars are here, and rather than rolling out the red carpet, you wonder if it’d be more appropriate to provide a green one given the plethora of talent from this side of the Atlantic who are up for awards.

With a Bafta already secured, much focus will be on An Irish Goodbye, which has been nominated in the Best Live Action Short category.

The “wee film shot in Templepatrick”, co-written and directed by Ross White from east Belfast, is hoping to hit the big time.

One of its stars, James Martin, hasn’t been wasting any time in making an impression on Tinseltown.

He has already taken to the stage at an Irish bar in downtown LA, swapped his Belfast city centre Starbucks for the Beverly Hills version, and come the big night tomorrow, should be easy to spot if he fulfils his promise to wear a leopardskin tuxedo.

A star has been born in James, and now it’s time for the rest of the world to catch up with what we already know.

He will be polished up nicely for his time to shine under the glare of the biggest spotlight there is.

All of Northern Ireland will be with him in spirit and sending him best wishes for the night of his life.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin, which took home four Baftas last month, also carries great hopes, with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan nominated for awards.

The black tragicomedy is a major contender for Best Picture but faces tough competition from the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front and Top Gun: Maverick.

Maynooth man Paul Mescal is nominated in the Best Actor category for Aftersun, and for the first time an Irish language film, The Quiet Girl, will be up for the Best International Film award.

Win or lose, it’s sure to be a great night for Ireland, showcasing once again just how much the island has to offer the movie industry.