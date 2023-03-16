It’s a sure bet some will want to try Cheltenham’s £20 pint

The drink available at Cheltenham Festival is a cocktail of stout and English sparkling wine. © Getty Images

It seems as though punters at the world-famous Cheltenham Festival are facing losing their money on more than just the horses.

That’s because racegoers this year have the option of sipping on the “world’s most expensive” pint of Guinness.

Online bookmaker Fitzdares has launched a Guinness-sparkling wine blend that will cost punters an eye-watering £20.

Named Club Black Velvet, the stout and English fizz mix was concocted to celebrate the Windsor Framework Brexit deal, according to Fitzdares’ chief executive William Woodhams. Mr Woodhams also hopes the high cost of the drink will stop racegoers complaining about the price of a regular pint of Guinness, which for years has been a bugbear for punters. Interesting tactic.

“To celebrate recent political manoeuvres we have created the world’s most expensive — and finest — pint of the black stuff with a mix of premium English sparkling wine and Guinness brewed in Dublin,” he said.

There’s always the small few who like to make a statement by choosing the priciest option.