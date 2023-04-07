It’s time to arrest crisis in policing

The issue of the budget for policing in Northern Ireland isn’t a new one. The lack of finance and the ever-reducing number of available officers stretching resources to the limit have been highlighted time and again.

On the other side of the scales of dispensing justice, the mounting costs of policing Northern Ireland continue to rise. The sums don’t add up, they haven’t added up for years, and the gap between what the police need to do and what the police are able to do is growing ever wider.

Over Easter, there’s set to be a further stretch. The visit of US President Joe Biden, while welcome from a political point of view, is a drain on finances. Add to that a catalogue of Good Friday Agreement commemorative events, the usual Easter parades and, now, a warning that there’s a heightened threat of disorder over Easter and it’s a critical week ahead.

In the last month a further 37 officers have left the PSNI. An additional 300 are being called in from across the UK to manage the presidential visit.

When the eyes of the world will be on Belfast, we can’t muster the police force to manage. And it comes after three weeks dealing with an ongoing UDA feud across north Down and the continuing threat of dissident republicans.

They still have to navigate day-to-day policing across the road network, domestic incidents, break-ins and assaults that define the daily life of an officer on the beat. The answer seems to be let’s muddle through. But that can’t go on forever.

A decision has to be made whether we’re serious about policing Northern Ireland to the extent the public needs and deserves. There must be a concerted effort to make the job more attractive to young people across all communities.

Size does matter. And a police force simply too small to deal with everything thrown in its direction is going to crumble under the weight of expectation and the growing pressure coming from so many different directions. After all our police service has been through in the past 50 years, allowing it to drift into an inability to perform even the most basic functions will be an insult to all those who served before – and a complete disincentive to all those who might serve in the future but choose a different career path instead.

And once those intent on criminal activity know the police force is at its weakest, there’s a strong chance that every advantage will be taken.