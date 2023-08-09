Jamie Dornan’s jealousy story is proof good things come to those who wait

Jealousy can hit the best of us. While outwardly we will say ‘well done’ and ‘congratulations’ to friends, smile at them and have them believe we’re genuinely delighted at whatever success they have achieved, behind that grin might be gritted teeth and thoughts of ‘you lucky so and so’.

We don’t always like it when our friends do better than us and it seems that’s the case no matter where you stand in life. Even in Hollywood.

Jamie Dornan has admitted a little bit of the green-eyed monster when his friend Robert Pattinson hit the big time. A quick appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was followed by huge adulation for the Twlight series. Robert’s acting friends felt like they were left trailing in his wake, Dornan among them. So too Eddie Redmayne (an Oscar winner).

As Pattinson shone, Jamie was left in the dark ‘barely working’ for eight long years, he says himself. But good things come to all who wait and eventually there was room at the top table for all of the acting friends. And we’re saying that from one of the lower tables. Not a hint of jealously. Honestly.