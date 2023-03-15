Joe Biden’s visit offers hope for the future

Northern Ireland is set to receive a visit from President Joe Biden next month and the hope will be that it inspires the same confidence and spirit of optimism witnessed during a previous presidential visit.

The dates for the visit are likely to be confirmed in the coming days, with NI political leaders over in the US, but White House aides have already been scouting out potential places for President Biden to visit in April.

President Bill Clinton’s visit in September 1998 was to a country five months reborn. A post-Agreement Northern Ireland where the goodwill was contagious and the hope abounding.

Twenty-five years ago the President’s intervention in talks leading up to the Good Friday Agreement paved the way for a bright new dawn for Northern Ireland. The new found spirit of togetherness pulled a country off the canvas after decades of knockout blows. But there have been further wobbles of late, and President Biden arrives during a period of stagnation.

His arrival to mark the 25th anniversary is significant. But the question remains as to what will happen in the next 25 years.

There will be hope the visit of President Biden will usher in a new positivity, though there have been warnings already from the DUP that although he is welcome, he must not use the visit to increase the pressure on the party to accept the Windsor Framework.

President Biden will arrive at a time of political tension, rather than a time of political relief that President Clinton walked into in 1998. His words and actions will be crucial.

Asked about the Good Friday Agreement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the pair met in the US this week, he remarked: “25 years ago. It seems like only yesterday.”

The problem in Northern Ireland is that yesterday seems such a long time ago when we look upon the last 12 months.

April is going to see a host of other politicians — including Bill and Hillary Clinton — in Belfast for a large event on April 17-19 organised by Queen’s University. If President Biden’s visit can bring a semblance of that optimism of 1998, a cementing of Northern Ireland’s potential place in the world should we find once more our balance and make strides forward rather than stumble backwards, then he may be afforded the same thank-you in years to come.

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. Bring some hope, add some confidence and we can start to be a little more optimistic of a better future.