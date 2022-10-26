Joel will be just magic in his new Blue Peter role

As if by magic, a new Blue Peter presenter has appeared. BBC’s longest-running children’s programme has named Bangor’s Joel Mawhinney as the 41st presenter — and he becomes the fourth from Northern Ireland.

In true Blue Peter style, Joel will be thrown in at the deep end with a road trip to Scotland, which will involve cliff jumping into the cold waters of Loch Ard.

Best known for his illusions on social media where he has a huge following, with over 16.5 million on one platform alone, he also starred in his own BBC NI TV series Life Is Magic in 2020. And he replaced Adam Beale (Adam B) who left the programme earlier this year.

Zoe Salmon and the late Caron Keating were the other NI presenters of the show, which has been running since 1958.

Let’s hope he’s been working away in the background before his big debut on November 11 — you never want to go on Blue Peter without one you’ve made before.

And, of course, the 25-year-old former Bangor Grammar pupil says it’s going to be “a magical experience”.