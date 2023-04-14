Larne harbouring dreams of a first Irish League title

Larne FC are on the cusp of footballing history with a first Irish League title so close that the fans can almost taste it.

There will be many who can scarcely believe the progress the Inver Park team has made in the last few years.

The club has risen from the depths of the NIFL Championship to race clear at the top of the Premiership and within a single point of glory.

However, the signs were there for all to see that a success of this scale was probably around the corner.

The trophies have started to roll in since Purplebricks cofounder Kenny Bruce, a lifelong fan, began investing in 2017.

And under the management of Tiernan Lynch the foundations have been solidified, with the team and the ground both significantly upgraded.

Friday night could be one to remember for all involved with Larne, as a draw at Seaview against Crusaders will be enough to win the big one.

If the trophy is hoisted in north Belfast after the game, it will be a huge testament to Bruce’s determination to give something back to the town he loves so well.