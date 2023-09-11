Late Late Show will look very familiar to NI viewers

The Late Late Show will have a familiar feel for Northern Ireland audiences as it kicks off this month with a Co Down man hosting and news that a Co Antrim man will be among his first guests.

Patrick Kielty may help to bring a more cross-border feel to the chat show which has been running since 1962 and he will be joined on his second show by Jimmy Nesbitt.

Nesbitt shared the news as he joined forces with former rugby player Kenny Logan to raise money for motor neurone disease in a shining example of celebrities using their platforms for good.

Kenny Logan and Jimmy Nesbitt at Portrush Golf Club on Sunday. Pic: Kevin Scott

Both men were in jovial form, looking with optimism to the Rugby World Cup.

Their sights are clearly fixed on October 7 and the clash between Ireland and Scotland.

Not because their national teams are facing off, but for a more noble cause: to honour the memory of a lost friend, a trailblazer in Doddie Weir whose energy on the pitch was poured into his crusade to find a cure for MND.

Logan has now taken up the torch for his late teammate.