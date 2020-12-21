Latest Covid-19 figures show why we must obey rules

The latest figures obtained by this newspaper on the Covid-19 crisis reveal that the pandemic has affected communities right across the province, with more deaths in east Belfast than in any other area.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) the virus was linked to the deaths of 128 people in east Belfast by the beginning of December. Generally Belfast has fared worst, with 390 Covid-related deaths up to December 4.

Dr Tom Black, local chair of the British Medical Association and a Derry-based GP, noted that 21 people from that city died in the first wave. Significantly he also underlined that areas of great deprivation were worst affected because of higher population densities among multiple generations living together.

These stark figures for Northern Ireland in general show that all of us must take responsibility to curb the virus, no matter how difficult it may be at this time of year.

Of course, the figures just add detail to a bigger story we're well aware of.

Unfortunately, it's been another weekend of uncertainty and confusion.

It is not helpful that the Stormont Executive met only last night, over a day after the Prime Minister's statement, and a full 12 hours after the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a new strain of coronavirus is "out of control."

Urgency is desperately required, especially as so many people have made travel and other plans for the run-up to Christmas.

Sarah Louise Murray, who is waiting to return home from England, sums it up on these pages today.

She says the Executive has "left people hanging on and not made an instant decision like Wales and Scotland."

The least we deserve is clarity, but that has not been Stormont's strong point throughout the pandemic.

When there is the discovery of a new and more-rapidly spreading mutant strain of the virus, people should be told quickly about what is known, and the Government should be seen to be acting speedily and not leave an information void.

However the fact is our NHS is already struggling, and any more stress could prove catastrophic.

For its sake, and for the sake of each other, this Christmas we must all obey the basic rules - wearing masks, washing hands, obeying social distancing, and, heartbreakingly, keeping social contacts to a minimum.

It's as simple, and as crucial, as that.