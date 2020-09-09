Lawmakers are not above it themselves

Nothing that the Boris Johnson government does or says really shocks anymore, but NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis certainly caused tremors in Parliament when he admitted that the new UK Internal Market Bill being introduced in the Commons today breaches international law. At a delicate time in the free trade negotiations with the EU it was a brazen performance.

Northern Ireland has experience of double speak from the Prime Minister with his strongest supporters on this side of the Irish Sea, the DUP, being the victims on more than one occasion.

Now the Westminster government is telling the EU that the Northern Ireland Protocol which was painstakingly negotiated in order to avoid a hard border on this island could be unpicked.

Is this just a negotiating ploy? Is it, as the government insists, a necessary fall-back position if the trade negotiations fail and the UK leaves the European Union without any deal? Or is it a mechanism to ensure unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK dispensing with the border down the Irish Sea as agreed in the Protocol?

The Secretary of State and Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy writing in this newspaper today are attempting to portray the new Internal Market Bill as a huge boon to local businesses allowing them to trade freely with little or no bureaucracy across the Irish Sea. The sentiments expressed in the article will be music to the ears of the DUP which today moved to say it was united in its determination to get rid of the NI Protocol.

Of course that is a minority view in Northern Ireland which voted clearly to stay in the EU. The article stresses how the new Bill will open new trading opportunities for local business but carefully avoids the question of how trading internally in the UK is better than trading with a huge bloc of 27 EU countries.

It argues that Westminster will be able when it leaves the EU to invest more in businesses in Northern Ireland, although we know that Boris Johnson's priority will be in the north of England constituencies which deserted Labour en masse at the last General Election. He must keep them sweet if he hopes to repeat his landslide victory. Again it goes unmentioned that the EU has invested heavily in Northern Ireland over the years through its peace programmes.

If Boris tears up the NI Protocol what standing will that give him when he sets out to negotiate trade agreements with countries outside the EU? Precious little one fears.