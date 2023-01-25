Lengthy delays are a sign of the times

They say you don’t get if you don’t ask. At Belfast City Council, you don’t get even when you ask. Such, it seems, is the case when it comes to Irish language signage.

Over 600 requests have been received by the council in the six months since the policy on dual language street signs was changed. The new policy was supposed to make things easier for neighbourhoods who wanted to have the signs changed. Instead it seems the council has been deluged with requests for the service.

Perhaps the scheme has become a victim of its own success and the demand for the signage has far outweighed the expected number of applications.

But surely some sort of feasibility study would have been undertaken before the opening of the scheme last July? Instead, there is now a backlog of applications, with not one new sign having been erected as promised. It seems Northern Ireland is constantly working in a backlog no matter where you look.

Waiting lists for hospital beds, for doctor and dentist appointments and for MOT tests have become common place and none of it gives the impression of a system of government that knows exactly what it’s doing. Around Belfast there were also lengthy waits over Christmas for bin collections.

Street signage might not be the life or death situation our health service is dealing with, but there does seem to be a bigger issue around getting things done, even at a local level.

Campaigners have said that at the current rate, with just 10 applications expected to result in new signs being in place by the end of this year, it will take 60 years to have the current applications dealt with.

Even in the best case scenario, where five applications would be processed and delivered each month, there will be a 10-year wait for some to have their wishes delivered.

“Come back to me in 2083” was the response of Irish language campaigner Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh from An Dream Dearg. Belfast City Council said officers “are endeavouring to deal with requests as quickly as possible. A report on current processing times for applications will be provided to elected members for consideration at the next meeting of the Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee in February”.

At least those who have requested the dual signage won’t have to wait too long to find out how long they’ll have to wait.

You might say it is all a sign of the times, but the signs are that the pressure of these times we’re facing in all walks of life are not going to ease any time soon.