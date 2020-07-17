Let's help local mum taste success with chocolate bar
Editor's Viewpoint
Co Antrim mum Gillian Clugston has melted the hearts of confectionery giants Cadbury by coming up with a new flavour for one of its signature Dairy Milk chocolate bars. Inspired by her children she came up with a recipe of coconut and white chocolate coated cereal pearls and it is now in the running with two other creations to become a permanent product line.
Her success - the bars are currently on sale in Tesco - is due to perseverance as she previously submitted the recipe without success. But now with her signature on every bar she is hoping that she will write her way into chocolate history. Time to buy a bar and make her dream come true.