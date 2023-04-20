Let’s raise a glass to new Belfast whiskey distillery

Belfast’s first whiskey distillery in almost 90 years is a work of art, blending the city’s rich shipping history with a modern business.

The brainchild of lottery winner Peter Lavery and his two business partners, Stephen Symington and Richard Irwin, Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock is situated in the pump house which once served the Titanic and its sister liner, the Olympic, more than a century ago.

Following an £8m investment, the pump house has been transformed into a working distillery in such a way that the original features of the building, including the pumping engines, have all been retained.

Given the building is listed and steeped in history, extra care had to be taken in ensuring it was not damaged during the transformation process.

The result is more like a museum, where visitors will be able to enjoy a guided tour of the site, including a whiskey tasting session. Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock is another fine addition to Belfast which will undoubtedly welcome visitors from all over in their droves.