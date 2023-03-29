Living on an island is closer than you think
Fame, money, success — many of us have dreams, but what about owning your own island?
Having your own private paradise may seem like an unattainable goal, but now a Co Fermanagh real estate agent is offering just that, with a £550,000 price tag.
While some may picture relaxing on an island in the Bahamas or some tropical destination, the spot for sale is much closer to home — in the Fermanagh Lakelands.
This isn’t just a patch of undeveloped land, either. Long Island includes its own marina, storage buildings and a three-bedroom house with two receptions and one bathroom. It’s been in the hands of its outgoing owners since 1978.
According to estate agent Ronnie Kilfedder, of Montgomery Finlay & Co, the island has already attracted several potential bidders.
Of course, getting there won’t be as easy as jumping in the car, but Mr Kilfedder says he is arranging a boat to take prospective buyers to the island.
Who knew that your very own private oasis could be found right here in Northern Ireland?