Lockdown breaches let everybody down

In the midst of the worry about the impact of Covid-19, it beggars belief that there are still people flaunting the rules. Our lead story today reveals that the police had to remove around 40 revellers who were partying day and night at the Obel Tower 64 apartments on Donegall Quay during the weekend. The fact that it happened is both alarming and disappointing. Northern Ireland remains under lockdown, and there are clear rules saying that this sort of behaviour is not permitted.

Dream Apartments, who rents out the properties, has "completely condemned" any breach of social distancing, and deplored the abuse of trust by those who made the booking in the complex. It has also launched an investigation.

Of course the lockdown measures are tough on the young who see their social lives being impacted, but they are not the only ones.

There are people from all age groups who are finding lockdown hard, for a variety of reasons.

Many young people often feel less vulnerable, and if they have read even a little about the emerging evidence of the deadly affect of Covid-19, they may feel that they are at a low risk of serious complications if they contract the virus.

That is a short-sighted and selfish view. They ought to realise that their parents, and particularly their grandparents, may not be so immune to this devastating illness. As well, what sort of message is being sent by the irresponsible young to the courageous NHS and care home staff who have to tend the casualties?

It is expected that today we will learn of a further slight easing of the lockdown restrictions, and any move towards a kind of normality will be welcome, after weeks when we have found ourselves living in unprecedented circumstances. Many people have had to work from home, as well as dealing with home schooling, looking after older relatives and being separated from loved ones.

Despite the easing of restrictions we are still living in dangerous times. The coronavirus continues to circulate in our community, and as yet there is no vaccine or cure. Therefore vigilance, caution and - as Prime Minister Johnson told us - common sense must be our watchwords.

With so many of the Northern Ireland population continuing to abide by the rules, it is regrettable that there are still those - to borrow a phrase which has been familiar from the outset of this crisis - who are clearly not "all in this together".