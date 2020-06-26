New scheme to train up our unemployed makes sense

Skills will be at a premium in the short-to medium-term, with employers able to take their pick of new workers when their businesses begin to pick up

With unemployment already at a record high in Northern Ireland and forecasts that another 40,000 furloughed employees could be made redundant when the Government support scheme is closed, it is encouraging that the Stormont administration is looking at a novel programme to retrain those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Skills will be at a premium in the short-to medium-term, with employers able to take their pick of new workers when their businesses begin to pick up. The new scheme is at the consultation stage currently but it surely will make sense to move as swiftly as possible to train up the unemployed.