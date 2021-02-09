New stalking law a real plus for justice

'There is no doubt that stalking is a very serious problem but one women feel is often not taken seriously enough.' Stock image posed by model

When the Northern Ireland Assembly was set up it seemed like a great opportunity for local politicians to create joined-up government and - as Brexiteers were later to say - regain sovereignty over their own affairs.

Sadly, in far too many instances all that happened was any legislation with either a whiff of controversy or constitutional impact, or requiring real leadership, was shelved or repeatedly kicked further down the road in the hope that the issue would just disappear, or that Westminster might step in, becoming the scapegoat if public opinion was stirred.

Therefore it is refreshing that laws mainly, but not exclusively, affecting women are getting on the statute book.

A prime example was the passing last month of legislation making coercive control in abusive personal relationships an offence, as it is in other areas of the UK. Domestic abuse no longer is simply a physical crime but incorporates a partner controlling how the other person in the relationship lives their life.

As well, Sir John Gillen carried out a wide-ranging review of the laws covering serious sexual offences. His task was to ensure that more offenders would be brought to justice and convicted, and to give victims greater confidence in the justice process, thereby encouraging more to report attacks to the police.

Now a third important legislative change is on the cards with Justice Minister Naomi Long bringing forward a Bill making stalking an offence.

Currently we are the only part of the UK that does not have a bespoke stalking law, rather relying on the Protection from Harassment Order (NI) 1997.

Under the Bill convictions for the most serious offences will carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The minister says her proposed new law will benefit thousands of women.

There is no doubt that stalking is a very serious problem but one women feel is often not taken seriously enough.

In 2016 two female MLAs gave graphic accounts of how they had become victims of this disturbing crime. Brenda Hale, who at the time represented Lagan Valley, revealed how she had been stalked by a man she had never met before and how she felt particularly vulnerable, as her husband had been killed in Afghanistan and she lived with two young children.

Clare Bailey, deputy leader of the Green Party, said razor blades were stuck in her car tyres causing them to explode.

Support for the new law is positive and will be welcomed by very many women.