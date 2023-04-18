NI Comic Con to get a taste of Middle-earth

Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings

Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings

When it comes to fantasy, you don’t get much bigger than a Lord of the Rings star.

So what a coup it is for the Northern Ireland Comic Con to secure Elijah Wood for this year’s event in September.

Best known for playing Frodo Baggins, fans will be delighted when they get the chance to take part in a Q&A with the actor.

Of course, fancy dress is encouraged and often taken very seriously with incredible attention to detail, so perhaps the American will inspire some of those who’ll be attending on what their costume will be?

In keeping with the theme, some may come as Gandalf or the more creative could attempt to emulate the infamous Gollum.

Wood won’t be the only famous face and is tipped to be joined by stars from the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Twilight and The Originals.

Previous guests have included those who have appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Star Wars, so who knows who you might bump into?