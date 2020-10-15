NI Executive must be clear with public

How can anyone not believe that the threat from the coronovirus pandemic is serious and that action to curb the spread of the virus is urgent and vital? The medical and scientific analysis of the current situation should cause concern to everyone. Yet, still, the NI Executive has managed to mangle its reaction to the crisis so badly that people are questioning if the new restrictions coming into force from tomorrow will have the desired effect.

The key to curbing the spread of the virus is to get the public to buy into the suggested remedies. It worked first time around in March because the public saw terrible images of hundreds of coffins in other European countries and heard doomsday warnings that thousands of people in Northern Ireland could die from the virus. This time around a significant number of people are more sceptical.

Tuesday night showed the Executive at its most cackhanded with meetings of politicians turning into a farce. The three minor members of the Executive, the UUP, SDLP and Alliance, were only shown the draft worked up by the DUP and Sinn Fein at the last moment. It bore all the hallmarks of an agreement which cobbled together competing demands from those two parties.

For example the DUP was adamant that schools should not be shut but accepted a two week closure, one of which was the Halloween half-term break. No one is convinced that two weeks closure of schools will effectively stop the virus spreading in the classrooms.

And while the First and Deputy First Minister argue that the new restrictions fall short of lockdown, effectively only shops and some other service businesses remain fully open for business.

The hospitality industry says it is now facing the endgame and former DUP Finance Minister Simon Hamilton, now chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce says that without financial aid to firms forced to close and a guarantee of no repetition the Executive had introduced not a circuit breaker but an economy breaker.

As ever it has to be accepted that the politicians are faced with a hugely complex problem of sustaining life and livelihoods but their additional problem is convincing the public that the new measures will do either or both.

Irrespective of scepticism it is imperative that each of us does our utmost to curb the spread of the virus by washing hands, wearing masks and keeping a proper distance. Otherwise it will be back to full lockdown until a vaccine is found.