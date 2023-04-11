No shying away from reality by Blue Lights

Paramilitary-style attacks are sadly still part of the reality of life in Northern Ireland.

Paramilitaries are still a major threat — we have seen that all too well over recent weeks.

While some will question whether it’s the right time to have a paramilitary attack featured in BBC police drama Blue Lights, there’s no point in sugar-coating things.

It’s an unhealthy reminder of how far our society still has to go, despite all the current platitudes and patting of backs as we look back on the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

“They haven’t gone away, you know”, to quote a well-known phrase.

The episode shows the continued threat police officers here are working under, and the sinister criminal underbelly that still prevails despite the peace deal of 1998.

If you are are going to depict life as a PSNI officer on the screen, there is little point in hiding away from the realities.

“I always want to deal with the truth, and sometimes the truth is difficult,” show co-creator Declan Lawn said.

The former journalist added: “I think drama should be as brave and unflinching as possible.”

He said he always knew the series needed a paramilitary-style attack if he was to truly reflect local policing and the ongoing experience of PSNI officers.

The sad thing is the storyline, surrounding the kneecapping of a 15-year-old boy, is not completely a work of fiction pulled from the imagination.

The facts of the policing situation are there for all to see.

In recent weeks loyalist thugs intent on controlling their turf have made the headlines.

The UDA drugs feud in north Down left school children terrified as men in balaclavas marched through Newtownards, and many families have fled due to intimidation and attacks.

Yesterday, police vehicles were petrol bombed on the streets of Derry during the annual Easter Rising commemorations.

Paint as bright a picture as you like of the last 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, but under the surface we’re still experiencing an imperfect peace. Yes, we have come a long way since 1998. But we still have a long way to go. The lives of people are still being impacted by the scourge of paramilitarism and sectarianism.

The more that message can be brought to public attention, then perhaps the more our communities will stand up to those criminal elements who seek to control them.

Blue Lights is just reflecting the reality of our situation.