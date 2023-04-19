Noel Hanna’s life of adventure comes to tragic end

Noel Hanna died in a place he loved, on a mountain in Nepal, a country that he had made his second home.

The 56-year-old Dromara man passed away after climbing Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain.

Adventure was in Noel’s soul and he was never far from a peak, no matter the size, whether that be Slieve Croob in his home of Co Down or the highest mountains of Nepal where he had made many friends.

In the mountaineering world, Noel was a legend.

He had scaled Everest 10 times and in 2018 became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

He had even managed to combine his two loves when he and his wife Lynne were the first married couple to scale Everest from both the north and south sides. Aware of the dangers that come with top-level climbing in an interview with the Sunday Life in 2019, Noel spoke with brutal honesty about the perils of his passion.

“You know when you go away there is a chance you’re not coming back, but that’s just the way we live, and if you were to think about that every time you went out the door, then there’s no point really living life,” he said.

Climbing also became a way to raise money for causes close to his heart, with the Northern Ireland Duke of Edinburgh Award society paying tribute having previously awarded Noel and Lynne a gold award for their work with the charity.

The outpouring of sympathy from across the political divide is a testament to how much he was respected, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard paying tribute.

As yet, details on the cause of Noel’s death are scant. What is known is that he died while descending the 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in western Nepal.

The mountain is well known for the difficulty involved in its ascent.

Around 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain.

Noel’s body has been brought down and was flown to Kathmandu, it was confirmed by Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks.

As an experienced climber among the best in the world, Noel would have been well aware of the dangers, but he had long ago made a decision that the pull of the summit was too strong to ignore.

The mountaineering community is a small but close group which will now gather around the Hanna family as they mourn the loss of one of the world’s greatest adventurers.