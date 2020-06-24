Norman Whiteside sure to score with auction of his memorabilia
Editor's Viewpoint
Norman Whiteside was an iconic figure in both Manchester United and Northern Ireland football teams and made history in 1982 when he became the youngest ever player in the World Cup. Today he would be a multi-millionaire in the Premier League, but when he left United at the end of the Eighties his annual salary was £60,000. Many current players earn that and more in a week.
The Belfast-born former footballer has now decided to sell his fascinating football memorabilia collection to put into a pension plan for his old age. With FA Cup medals and World Cup momentos, it is bound to attract football fans from near and far.