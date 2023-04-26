Northern Ireland tourism must build upon the Biden bounce

US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Belfast has boosted local tourism. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) — © AFP via Getty Images

The visits to Northern Ireland of two of the biggest names in US politics are already having a money-spinning knock-on effect.

The Biden bounce coupled with the Clintons revisiting the Good Friday Agreement of 25 years ago put plenty of focus on the country over the past few weeks.

And tourism is already reaping the rewards with US visitors jetting across the Atlantic to sample the best of Northern Irish hospitality.

US visitors to Northern Ireland hotels are up by 75% this year, and spending 13% more than usual — and that could grow even further with bookings up even more in the last two weeks.

It shows just what can be achieved when Northern Ireland is portrayed around the world in the best light.

The dollar is there for the chasing. What more incentive do our politicians need if they want Northern Ireland to be the success we all know it can be? And how about attracting them directly here rather than visitors from the US having to use Dublin as their gateway?