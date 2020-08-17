Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine volunteers are an inspiration

The coronavirus pandemic is still very much with us, but in the midst of it all there is the good news that more than 2,400 people in Northern Ireland have volunteered to take part in Covid-19 vaccine trials in order to overcome this deadly disease. (PA)

The coronavirus pandemic is still very much with us, but in the midst of it all there is the good news that more than 2,400 people in Northern Ireland have volunteered to take part in Covid-19 vaccine trials in order to overcome this deadly disease.

This commendable effort by people in our province reflects well on the co-operation of our volunteers who are prepared to put themselves on the line to help people from all backgrounds.

Those who will most directly benefit include the over-65s, the frontline health and social care workers and people from ethnic minorities. Kate Bingham from Vaccines Taskforce says "protecting those at risk is the only way we will end this pandemic".

The decision to volunteer for vaccine trials takes courage, and a public-mindedness that should not be taken for granted.

The initiative of these people has rightly won the praise of the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who has also appealed for more volunteers.

A perfect example is Dr Josef Kuriacose, who reveals in today's paper why he is happy to step forward. Originally from India, he eventually settled in Magherafelt some 44 years ago, and he has extensive experience of working in medicine as a consultant and as a GP.

He says "Throughout history we have tackled measles, polio, smallpox, rubella, and all through finding a vaccine. Vaccines have doubled life expectancy in the past 250 years, and that is remarkable."

His vision is compelling. "We have seen the problems the virus has caused. The deaths, the economic impact, the impact on our children and their education.

"Any trial of a potential vaccine is about building a better future. I want our children to enjoy life. I don't want to see them robbed of an education. I don't want to see shops being closed."

Dr Kuriacose is most perceptive when he says: "This is a very difficult time we're living in with this virus but do we just shut down the world and do nothing, or do we try to prevent further suffering?"

We are indebted to the brave example of this good doctor who sums up by saying: "We have to make the future happen. What we do today will influence the lives which our future generations will get to live."

Dr Kuriacose and his fellow volunteers are an inspiration and his words might encourage yet more volunteers to step forward.