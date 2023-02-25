Northern Ireland’s public transport is a shambolic mess

The benefits of public transport are often lauded. The easing of congestion in Belfast city centre, the knock on positive effects on the environment, the incentive it would give for children to cycle to school. A city that chokes every morning and evening could breath once more.

But to get anywhere close to that utopia, which seems to be so achievable in other countries around the world, Northern Ireland needs a transport system that’s fit for purpose, that makes things easier, that entices us all to jump on board and enjoy the ride.

The public transport system as we know pales remarkably in comparison with that on offer across the rest of the UK. And limited as it is — try getting yourself from Enniskillen to Londonderry for a hospital appointment minus the oh so convenient use of a car — it then becomes so transparent that we just don’t do public transport very well.

From a business and private perspective, some 5,000 hours of lost time was accumulated last year alone by delays which affected one in 10 journeys on NI Railway and Metro networks.

Campaigners say it has now come to be expected that journeys will likely be hit by some sort of delay. But it’s time we expected better.

Visit any modern city around the world — the sort of city Belfast yearns to stand alongside — and the contract in public transport system can be startling.

If Northern Ireland is serious about promoting public transport, then the time has long since passed when a concrete plan for the future including financial projections, regularity of service and destinations was formulated.

But even before that future can be considered, it would be good to know we’re all starting off from a reliable base. Changing public perceptions will be key. But that won’t be possible if the services on offer continue to disappoint, delay and ultimately fail.

Getting the foundations right means a future, reliable and practical network can develop. Getting the funding right to get the foundations right would be a good start to that journey.