Northern Ireland’s silver screen industry can turn even more into gold

An Irish Goodbye picked up the British Short Film Award at the Baftas

The film industry in Northern Ireland has never been so bouyant.

Last year Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast brought home an Oscar. Last weekend An Irish Goodbye landed a BAFTA and the crew will travel to Hollywood next month in the hope of Oscar success.

TV shows like Line of Duty and Bloodlands have added to the diversity Northern Ireland can offer, building on the continuing success of Game of Thrones and the stunning backdrops offered to critically acclaimed Viking movie The Northman.

NI Screen CEO Richard Williams says plans are already being put together to capitalise on a time when the stock of the industry has never been higher — with more projects in the pipeline, which will also include the games market.

A new feature film which, along with Blade Runner 2099 sci-fi series, look to be heading this way next.

Let’s hope the talent we have in abundance continues to sprinkle stardust across the world, and that the support is there to allow it to do so.