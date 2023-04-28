Northern Irish actors continue to shine on the big screen

Sir Kenneth Branagh during the filming of A Haunting In Venice — © GC Images

The trailer for Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, A Haunting In Venice, has been released online.

Hitting cinemas in September, it reunites his fellow Northern Ireland actors Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill who also starred in the director’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast.

Based on Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, Branagh plays famous detective Hercule Poirot who investigates a murder while attending a seance at a haunted palazzo. Camille Cottin, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh also feature.

Here’s hoping it will be as successful as Belfast, and how brilliant it is to see young star Jude continuing to make a name for himself.

In an interview, Branagh said how much he enjoyed working with Jude and Jamie and seeing the rapport “build between them”.

“They had the bond of their shared citizenship of that part of the world, but I felt that Jamie was something of a mentor to Jude, who is old beyond his years,” he said.