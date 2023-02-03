Omagh families deserve the truth

The secretary of state and good news have not been bosom buddies, but the setting up of an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing is welcome.

The announcement was made at a time when the government is trying to draw a line under dealing with our violent past, with its Troubles legacy bill threatening to cut off the road to truth for thousands of people who lost loved ones during the conflict.

Westminster will point to the fact that the Omagh bombing took place after the Good Friday Agreement, so it falls outside the remit of the bill.

But such is the hurt of so many families and the need for the truth that the government bowed to pressure and announced an inquiry into the Real IRA attack, which claimed the lives of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, on August 15, 1998.

That day, four months on from the landmark peace deal that people will celebrate 25 years of in April, will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of Northern Ireland.

Families will be relieved that the government has followed the advice of a judicial review led by Michael Gallagher, who lost his son in the bombing, that called on it to carry out an investigation into the atrocity. Summing up his findings in the summer of 2021, Mr Justice Horner urged the Irish government to do likewise after finding “plausible arguments” that there was a “real prospect” of preventing the bombing.

It is testament to the spirit of the families that they have got this far.

It has been a long and difficult road they have had to travel, and they would not have got to this stage if they had not shown incredible courage and determination along the way. They were never letting go.

No one has ever been convicted of the atrocity, and justice may be impossible now.

Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt, who died in 2021, was found responsible for the bombing in a civil case in 2009.

Three others, Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy and Seamus Daly, were also found liable.

The inquiry could shed new light on how the attack came to happen, where the bomb came from, how it was moved to Omagh and whether or not it could have been prevented.

There will be more difficult days ahead for the families of the victims as they once again revisit the barely imaginable events of August 15, 1998, in a glare of publicity.

But they have come this far. They have questions which remain unanswered. They deserve the truth.