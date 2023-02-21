Oscars glory next as Irish films sweep up at Baftas

Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Ross White with their Bafta for An Irish Goodbye — © PA

With a Bafta firmly tucked in the back pocket, An Irish Goodbye can now look to Hollywood as the Oscars are just a few weeks away.

Co-writer and director Ross White, who’s from east Belfast, said success in the best British short film category filled him with pride, and hopes are high that it can bring home another gong from the States.

He added: “It’s a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all the awards.

“We’re representing Northern Ireland as well, it just means a lot for us.”

Sunday was a great night for Irish film.

The Banshees of Inisherin took home four Baftas and will feel in fine fettle as it also targets glory in Tinseltown.

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin will be ready to chat the night away with the likes of Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston as he aims to rub shoulders with top A-listers.

Perhaps Hollywood will turn the red carpet green to welcome the Irish movie-making armada when it invades on March 12.