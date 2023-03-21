Our Oscar heroes really had nothing to loo-se

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, with An Irish Goodbye actors James Martin (Lorcan) and Paddy Jenkins (Father O’Shea), and director Ross White. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Seems like everyone wants to get their hands on an Oscar.

Belfast City Hall was the latest to welcome the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye.

The whirlwind of publicity behind the Live Action Short Film winner at the Hollywood ceremony shows no sign of easing just yet for the “wee bit of perfection”, as described by actor Paddy Jenkins, who swapped his Pastor Begley in Give My Head Peace for Father O’Shea in the film that landed an Oscar.

He missed the ceremony due to on-stage commitments in Downpatrick — and almost missed the winning moment too as his family gathered to watch at home, as he was indisposed in the loo.

When you gotta go, you gotta go. Calls from his family alerted him.

“So I belted down and sat down — the nominees were announced and the winner is — I had my head in my hands,” he said.

“When it’s read out — the inside of yourself just explodes.”

Maybe he should have stayed in the bathroom... and the stories of the Oscar success will be told for years to come.