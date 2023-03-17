Our politicians’ trip to Washington hopefully pays off for brand NI

It is tradition at this time of year to see Northern Ireland politicians board a plane and head across the Atlantic to enjoy the St Patrick’s festivities in the United States. It almost feels easier to list those who have stayed at home.

It’s been quite the exodus in celebration of Ireland’s patron saint, and there will need to be substantial returns on the investment in the shape of dollars packed into suitcases for the flights home in the coming days and then invested into the economy back home — a supermarket sweep style competition with the trolleys of deals and promises measured as they land back in Belfast.

Whether the usually large American appetites have room in those stomachs for the squabbles and arguments that have dominated the political scene in Northern Ireland, and which continue in Washington, is another matter.

Northern Ireland is far from a united state.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is there with a DUP entourage, with at least seven making the flight including former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie and SDLP Leader Colm Eastwood at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington — © PA

Michelle O’Neill leads Sinn Fein across the air miles with Conor Murphy and Mary Lou McDonald, having already irked the travelling unionists with adverts campaigning for a unity poll in the US press. No matter where you are you’ll always find a little piece of Ireland.

For the SDLP, Colum Eastwood is schmoozing with Matthew O’Toole. Alliance leader Naomi Long has been tweeting photos of breakfast dates. UUP leader Doug Beattie, with party colleagues Mike Nesbitt and Ryan McCready, joined the cast in what has probably been the biggest gathering of NI politicians in one place since the collapse of the Assembly more than a year ago.

There could be more lingering around in the background as the photos pop up intermittently on social media channels.

It’s often said that to travel hopefully is better than to arrive. A party of Gatsbys chasing the American dream will be hoping to find a little more substance as they reach their destination than the fallen American literary figure.

Imagine the deals that could be done were it not for time spent trying to untangle the baggage of political knots that have accompanied the delegations on their trip Stateside.

We hope they all travel better than the Guinness usually does, and don’t come home feeling a little bitter at the lack of achievement. And perhaps bring home more than a cheap souvenir fridge magnet of the White House when they all unpack.