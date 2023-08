Television chat show host Michael Parkinson who was awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in London, as he has died at the age of 88. Issue date: Photo credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Quite simply, one of the best. Sir Michael Parkinson, who has died aged 88, may not have been on our television screens in recent years, but in the age before social media and thousands of channels, he was the king of the chat show.