Planning imperative for return to school in Northern Ireland

With schools across Northern Ireland due to open their doors to pupils again today, Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma has made a timely intervention by asking the Education Minister Peter Weir for greater clarity on what happens if coronavirus is detected in classrooms.

The minister previously came under fire for the lack of detailed guidance on how schools could open safely and it is right that equal scrutiny is placed on the department in the event of an outbreak of the pandemic.

Koulla Yiasouma is the right figure to demand clarity. Her remit makes her a champion of children and their voice in a complex world. Unlike teaching unions she cannot be accused of having an axe to grind but rather is seen as someone who cares for the welfare of children inside and outside school.

However, it must be remembered that the scientific evidence has shown so far that children are unlikely to be severely affected by the virus but could be carriers. That means teachers and auxiliary staff could be at risk and there needs to be clear guidance on what happens when an outbreak is any school is discovered.

At what stage would the incidence of infection trigger closure of the school and how long would it have to remain shut in that circumstance?

These are exceptional times but that is no excuse for failure to plan for all foreseeable eventualities. Indeed it makes planning imperative.

Schools have to reopen. The four chief medical officers in the UK have said that failure to get children back to school could have an even worse impact than the virus.

But the Children's Commissioner is right to emphasise that there must be continuous monitoring of the impact of the virus in schools to ensure that speedy and effective action can be taken.

It is also evident that if a school has to shut down either because of an outbreak in the classrooms or a spike in cases in the immediate locality that alternative remote teaching arrangements are put in place. It is accepted that education is vital to children - and they have already missed quite a sizeable proportion of this year's learning - so every effort must be made to avoid any further negative effect on their education. This is a worrying time for pupils, parents and teachers, and all need to be reassured that everything practical is being done to safeguard their health.