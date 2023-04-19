Poignant time for Derry Girls and the show’s right - it’s important to keep on moving forward

The final episode of Derry Girls has been nominated for an award

The final episode of Derry Girls has been nominated for an award

What a poignant time for hit TV show Derry Girls to be recognised for its emotional finale.

The final episode, which depicted the people of Northern Ireland voting for the Good Friday Agreement, has been nominated for a Bafta in the most memorable moment category.

And it couldn’t have happened at a more apt time as there has been a series of events recently to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the accord. The announcement of the nomination coincided with former US President Bill Clinton — whose memorable visit to Derry in 1995 also featured in an episode of Lisa McGee’s programme — heading to the city for a speech.

Derry Girls did a great job of helping us look back with humour. But the moments that stick and stay with us are those that resonate on an emotional level.

After reflecting with influential political figures visiting Northern Ireland, it’s a reminder of why it’s just as important to keep looking forward.