Poll suggests some soul searching required by parties

Hardline unionist voters are the group most strongly opposed to any further changes to the Good Friday Agreement

With two thirds of people in Northern Ireland now in favour of political reform it seems inevitable that our current form of government will undergo changes in the coming years.

Voting patterns have changed dramatically since the last major reworking of the Belfast Agreement, with the exponential growth of the middle ground.

The 2006 St Andrews Agreement marked a renegotiation of the original 1998 treaty.

Sinn Fein agreed to fully support the PSNI as part of that agreement and signed up to policing structures the following year.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Dr Ian Paisley said at the time: “Unionists can have confidence that its interests are being advanced and democracy is finally winning the day”.

Much has changed since then and the latest LucidTalk poll shows hardline unionist voters are the group most strongly opposed to any further changes to the Good Friday Agreement.

By contrast, an overwhelmingly majority of Sinn Fein voters support reforming the system, even though it would in future stop their party from being able to block the formation of an Executive.

This is interesting because it shows party policy currently out of step with the grassroots who want reform.

Less surprising is that DUP and TUV voters strongly oppose any change to the current system that allows the collapse of the Executive.

In a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph, 63% of people in Northern Ireland said the rules should be changed to remove the veto from a single nationalist or unionist party.

Some 70% of DUP and 72% of TUV voters oppose changing the rules.

Doug Beattie’s party takes a different view, with 69% of UUP supporters believing change is necessary for future stability.

This push for change is being driven by that growing middle ground.

Alliance voters are the strongest supporters of change with 97% saying the rules should be altered.

Sinn Fein has to date not been in favour of reform. The party used the system to their benefit when they brought down the Executive over the cash-for-ash scandal in 2017.

But with 83% of supporters of the party saying they want to see reform to remove the single party veto, there is some major political soul searching to be done.

This is particularly important when taking the views of 18-24 year-olds on board, 70% of which want to see change.