Probe into Electoral Office now required

The Electoral Office, which was accused of falling below the standards of service expected during last December's general election, responded by saying many of the issues raised were unfounded and inaccurate. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / Irish Independent 4/10/2013

The Electoral Office, which was accused of falling below the standards of service expected during last December's general election, responded by saying many of the issues raised were unfounded and inaccurate.

But what it could not deny was that mistakes were made and an unknown number of people were unable to vote as a result.

Its admission came after what it called a thorough internal investigation. This investigation was obviously not sufficiently thorough to determine how many people were disenfranchised.

Does that matter? Just ask Tom Elliott of the UUP, who lost the contest for the Fermanagh/South Tyrone seat by just 57 votes. No one can say with any certainty that the result could have been affected but neither can they deny it.

That matters in a democracy. Everyone should have an absolute right to vote and if they attempt to exercise that right but are foiled because of official errors, then that is a grave matter.

The Electoral Office can argue that it was dealing with a heavy workload in a short period of time, but surely it is not beyond the capability of such an important body to make provision for such an eventuality. Its job is to ensure all people who want to vote and who are eligible can exercise that right. If not, then it has failed its purpose to a greater or lesser degree depending on the number of people affected.

It is right that the voting process is meticulously curated for obvious reasons in a province where the standing joke used to be that even the dead vote in our elections. No one suggests that the Electoral Office should not have defined processes to ensure voting is as fair as possible.

However, to excuse some people losing the right to vote because of typographical errors in the electoral literature or that mistakes are inevitable because of human error appears like an attempt to lessen the blame.

Making sure people are given the opportunity to vote is a black and white issue. If they are denied that right then there can be no excuses.

Many people will agree that there should be an independent investigation into how the Electoral Office processes worked last December. Eyebrows are frequently raised when bodies investigate themselves, and it is in everyone's interest, not least that of the Electoral Office, to reach an independent conclusion. Democracy is a prize that has to be protected at every turn.