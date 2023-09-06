PSNI in unprecedented financial trouble

Even before the PSNI data breach last month, the organisation was dealing with significant financial pressures.

Years of shrinking budgets, legal fees from court challenges and compensation payouts have left the service struggling to balance the books.

News that the breach could cost the PSNI over £200m as a result of legal action and extra security for officers, however, dwarfs any of the unexpected costs the service has had to cover in recent years.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd told MPs that individual claims due to the leak could amount to £180m, while “recovery costs” were estimated to be up to £37m. Committee chair Simon Hoare suggested “unexpected expenditure of about £230-£240 million.”

This is an extremely worrying situation — and it’s one the PSNI simply cannot afford.

At the beginning of July, then-Chief Constable Simon Byrne outlined the financial challenges the service was facing in light of the budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

The budget represented a 1.7% decrease in funding from the previous year. But combined with rising costs and pay requirements, Mr Byrne said, the PSNI was facing a “substantial” funding gap of around £107m.

He said the situation had led the service to implement a series of drastic cuts, including reducing recruitment and overtime.

But even with these cuts, Mr Byrne added, there would still be an “unaddressed gap” of £38m. He admitted there simply wasn’t anything left to cut.

The real-time effects of the shortfall are extremely dire.

“Our response to calls will take longer and we will not have the capacity to investigate crime to the same level. All at a time of growing demand,” he said.

“Serious crime and road deaths are increasing and the terrorist threat level has recently been raised to severe.

“There is currently no financial resilience to respond to extraordinary events or public disorder. I am therefore becoming increasingly concerned that our ability to deal with any long-term or widespread public disorder risks being significantly reduced.

“Without urgent intervention, the impact of these cuts on communities across NI will be felt deeply and for the long term.”

Again, this is before the potential £240m cost of the breach.

Alongside a shrinking workforce, the stress on an overstretched cohort of officers will undoubtedly result in increased absences due to the pressure. It will be a vicious cycle. Without significant financial help from Westminster, the PSNI is in unprecedented financial trouble.