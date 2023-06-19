PSNI misconduct claims concerning

The public rightly expect the behaviour of police to be beyond reproach, but cases of misconduct within the PSNI seem to be much too frequent.

It will concern many that, in the space of just a year, allegations of domestic abuse or sexual misconduct were made against 80 officers.

Currently, 32 are suspended from duty on suspicion of sexual misconduct while investigations continue.

As Policing Board member John Blair says, questions need to be asked over such a high number of allegations in such a short period of time.

The PSNI has its own Professional Standards Department (PSD), while allegations against officers can also be made to the Police Ombudsman.

A major issue is the length of time it takes for PSD misconduct investigations.

In March it emerged one case had been ongoing for more than five years.

Following a series of controversies, a review in professional standards was ordered.

The review, carried out by the Policing Board, was published last year and laid out a series of concerns.

It said: “Analysis of the misconduct data presented to the board has identified an increase in cases concerning officer sexual predation, misogyny, domestic abuse and the use of social media groups.

“There was also evidence of delay in the processing of misconduct cases within the PSD and also the wider justice system when cases required the involvement of the Police Ombudsman, the Public Prosecution Service and the NI Court Service.”

A number of recommendations were made.

These included that the board write to the Department of Justice requesting a review of the current misconduct regulations in order to identify improvements in the use of legislation that would enable cases to be progressed more quickly.

Another recommendation was that the PSNI should ensure appropriate policies and procedures are in place to communicate expected standards of behaviour for police staff, and how behaviour falling short of that standard will be addressed by senior officers.

It will take time to see if these recommendations are followed through effectively.

Quickening the investigation process would also require more manpower, but the PSNI is dealing with significant budget pressures and a shrinking workforce.

Change will require extra money.

But, more importantly, it will also require real leadership.