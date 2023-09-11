Public are paying for PSNI mistakes

The reputation of the PSNI is in tatters, public confidence at an all-time low

The revelations in today’s Belfast Telegraph are yet another blow for the under pressure police service .

Despite the PSNI abandoning its defence of an internal corruption investigation at the doors of the courtroom and agreeing to pay compensation — as well as the full costs — it now appears that substantial bill remains outstanding.

The PSNI hasn’t paid a penny of the legal costs for two former officers, with a bill of more than £400k submitted last March. Not only has the bill not been paid, there haven’t even been any negotiations about reasonable costs and what the PSNI is prepared to pay.

This all comes at a time when there are warnings that the PSNI has a £150 million budget gap for the coming year.

A recent Belfast Telegraph poll showed that only a quarter of nationalists have faith in the PSNI, with twice as many having little or no faith in the force. Less than half of unionists — 46% — said they have little confidence in the force. Just 36% of people in NI overall have confidence in the force, with 38% saying they did not have faith in the PSNI.

The LucidTalk poll was carried out after the data breach but before the High Court ruling that was the catalyst for the resignation of former Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

The legal team for former assistant chief constable Duncan McCausland and West Yorkshire Chief Constable Mark Gilmore, gave the PSNI three months to pay the legal bill, but said that once that time ran out they would be charging interest of 8% a month — something which the Chief Constable and the Policing Board were alerted to.

That interest now amounts to more than £100,000 and is increasing at a rate of almost £40,000 a month.

In December last year, the PSNI finally abandoned six years of denying that it had broken the law by illegally spying on the two senior officers.

It is right that the PSNI scrutinise that legal bill to ensure public money is being properly used, but that should have happened immediately on conceding the case.

Unexplained delays are only leading to further financial pressure on a force already squeezed on all sides.

The real losers are the public who will have to accept a scaled down service and longer waits for assistance. But also the public view of a force that seems shambolic in nature, gaffe prone and unfit to carry out the duties expected of a modern police service, is also damaged.