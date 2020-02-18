Public do not want a border poll just yet

The momentum for Irish unity is forward - up 2.5% in just over two years - and that could easily accelerate if Northern Ireland continues to be as polarised politically as it currently is

Cock-a-hoop after topping the first preference poll in the Republic's general election, Sinn Fein sees this as an opportunity to raise a clamour about the inevitability, if not imminence, of a united Ireland.

But according to the poll carried out among 2,000 people right across Northern Ireland, the facts are that republicans have a lot of convincing to do to get a Secretary of State to hold a border poll, never mind get a majority of voters to back unity. Only 29% would vote for that option if a poll were held tomorrow.

That is a reassurance to unionists but they would be mistaken to merely sit back and say that the Union is in no danger. The momentum for Irish unity is forward - up 2.5% in just over two years - and that could easily accelerate if Northern Ireland continues to be as polarised politically as it currently is.

Unionists and nationalists have barely a good word to say about each other's political leaders, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, although there is huge support for the restoration of the Assembly and Executive.

And that is the key battleground going forward. The Northern Ireland electorate made it clear in the European and General Elections here that it wanted politicians to work together to tackle the day-to-day issues of a future Brexit trade deal, the NHS, education and infrastructure.

Coincidentally, Sinn Fein's success in the Republic was not because of some united Ireland tsunami of votes but rather as a protest against the failure of the established parties to deal with social and economic issues. Sinn Fein offered a fresh vision, even if there are serious doubts about its economic credibility.

In Northern Ireland, what little common ground that exists between the DUP and Sinn Fein must - in conjunction with the other parties of government - be built upon to tackle the issues which everyone agrees need to be fixed.

If the parties cannot improve the state of the health service, education, infrastructure and the economy through more inward investment, the inherent fractures in the Executive will widen.

The saving grace is that while the DUP and Sinn Fein retain the faith of their respective electorates, the middle ground, particularly Alliance and to a lesser extent the SDLP, has shown a significant increase in support, sufficient perhaps to show that there is a positive way forward which could fill in the cracks.