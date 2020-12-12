Public must engage in organ donor talks

At any time over 100 people here are on the waiting list, and their condition only gets worse the longer they wait.

Faced with this daunting reality, which - like so much else - is worsened by impact of coronavirus, what Health Minister would fail to introduce the scheme, without a minute's thought?

Yet, Robin Swann is right to put the proposal out to a 10-week public consultation. In the proposals, everyone is a potential donor, unless he or she opts out. If someone has failed to opt out after expressing a wish to do so, relatives can still veto the donation after death.

Significantly, 47 % of Northern Ireland people are on the organ donation register. Statistics from other countries with an opt-out version indicate that this figure will rise if the changeover is made.

So why not introduce the scheme here without delay, with so many lives hanging in the balance? While a similar consultation process in Britain found 60% in favour, a substantial minority opposed it vociferously. Critics highlighted insufficient safeguards for vulnerable people. Doctors were alarmed at the potential impact on end-of-life patients, and about how easily the trust between clinicians, patients and their families could be shattered.

It is clear that any opt-out scheme must be accompanied by a robust public information initiative, such as the timely template of the Covid-19 awareness campaign.

Before that, however, a proper public consultation process would allow everyone to voice their opinion.

Mr Swann in his short but tempestuous time in his key post has shown himself more thoughtful than some ministerial colleagues. He gives every impression of wanting not just to make a decision, but the right one. This whole matter is literally a question of life or death, and also of individual liberty.

The consultation scheme is open to everyone, and it is vital, therefore, that everyone should have a say.