Pupils badly failed by flawed system for grading A-levels

However, it seems that the judgment, dedication and integrity of teachers didn't carry that much weight when it came to awarding grades at A-level.

An astonishing 37% of predicted grades were lowered, with only 5.3% increased, causing widespread anger and dismay among both the teaching profession and those students whose grades were lowered, sometimes by several rungs.

Of course, this was an exceptional year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant that pupils could not sit exams as usual. Instead CCEA used a complicated algorithm taking into account teachers' predictions, former examination results and moderation of grades to ensure they bore some resemblance to previous years.

But it was also clear that even the CCEA was not entirely confident in its system for determining the grades.

On Wednesday the body sent an email to principals saying there would be "anomalies" in some grades awarded.

That is a cold definition of a process that could leave the dreams of thousands of pupils in tatters. As one succinctly put it in her open letter on Twitter to Education Minister Peter Weir, she fears her hopes for the future have been "ruined by an algorithm".

Angry headmaster Alan Hutchinson of Glastry College, who saw 56% of predicted grades in his school lowered, spoke for many when he said: "The important thing in this is not data, it's children and their futures."

For that is what these examination grades are all about.

For some they open the door to third level education; for others they are the pathway to more vocational careers. Sadly, for some they are a blow to morale.

But in ordinary years there is confidence among teachers and pupils that the grades awarded are a fair reflection of how the young people performed on the day of their examination.

Today, however, that confidence does not exist among some teachers or many pupils. To have principals openly criticise the system and wonder how their professional opinion on pupils' abilities could be deemed so wide of the mark is surely an indication of a flawed system, no matter how much the CCEA and Education Minister attempt to defend it.

The minister assures pupils and schools that appeals will be looked at sympathetically and that the process will be free. As if that is some sort of gift to disappointed pupils.

He will - as many teachers write in homework books - have to do better.

There are calls for the minister to come up with an emergency plan to deal with the fallout from the process, or resign if he cannot. This should not be some sort of trial of strength between the CCEA and Department of Education on one hand, and schools and pupils on the other, but rather an attempt to rectify what many see is an injustice that no amount of massaging figures can disguise.

Education has long been the jewel in the crown of Northern Ireland public services, with pupils consistently outperforming their peers in other parts of the UK. That reputation will not be enhanced if those who run the system and those who work at the coalface are at loggerheads. Mr Weir has a lot of hard thinking to do to defuse this situation. His answers to date won't win him high grades.