Pupils top of class despite cutbacks

As schools begin to reflect on another year of outstanding achievement in A-level results, there will be one word that rises to the surface.

It’s not ‘success’, ‘delight’, nor ‘achievement’. It’s ‘despite’.

While Northern Ireland has the highest percentage of students gaining A* and A grades of all the home nations, albeit lower than last year, the fact remains that chronic underfunding does no one any favours.

This year has seen an almost full return to pre-Covid status. Around 37% of local students achieved A* to A grades, compared to 44% last year.

It remains the case that our talent, commitment and ability to achieve exceeds other parts of the UK.

If only the commitment to fund education matched the commitment of teachers and pupils to do the best they can.

It’s no secret that the money spent per pupil in Northern Ireland is less than elsewhere in the UK.

Financial restrictions are set to hamper funding for education even more in the years ahead, and unless there is a dramatic change of heart and a loosening of the purse strings to the extent seen in Scotland, the challenge facing schools and teachers will only grow.

There also remains a major gap in achievement between the haves and the have-nots.

Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, regardless of their ability, still receive little support compared to their better-off peers.

That’s something the Department of Education has tried to address.

The publication of the Fair Start strategy two years ago was supposed to be a watershed moment.

The document was sold as a blueprint for levelling the academic playing field, but funding has been curtailed.

Investing in education, at whatever level, is investing in the future.

It forms a base from which the country can plan for and develop a more energetic and successful economy.

That pupils and schools in Northern Ireland deliver the best results in the UK year-on-year continues to be a remarkable achievement.

But let’s not allow that to be a reason to continue cutting costs, pulling back essential services and treating teaching staff with so much less than the respect they deserve.

All 18-year-olds are different, but all should be treated equally and benefit from the same opportunities.

Success ‘because’ of the system would be a cause for even greater celebration, and who knows what heights could be reached?