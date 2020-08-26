Put plans in place before storms strike Severe weather plan needs to be in place

Remember those long hot glorious days at the beginning of lockdown. It may have officially been spring, but in reality it was our summer as ever since it has been a case of rain and more rain culminating in two severe storms in quick succession.

But as the dramatic pictures in this newspaper today show it is not just a case of bad weather but rather flooding which posed a danger to property and life. The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it, along with other emergency agencies, brought 37 people to safety as rivers burst their banks across the province.

The storms had been clearly forecast and despite a trend of more severe weather occurring more frequently in the province and other parts of these islands it seems that emergency events continue to catch out the authorities.

No one says that it is possible to combat the greatest forces of nature but surely contingency plans should always be in place so that areas prone to flooding or other weather related events have the emergency equipment in place to mitigate the outcomes.

After large parts of Newcastle were flooded questions were asked why there was not a readily available stockpile of sandbags which could have been put in place at the most vulnerable sites instead of trying to turn back the waters when the damage was already done.

How often do we see the brave members of the emergency services wading through deep water hauling householders to safety in small boats. Inevitably houses are flooded and the repair bill can run into tens of thousands of pounds. In some areas householders cannot even obtain insurance meaning they have to rely on compensation from public funds.

There needs to be a comprehensive, joined up approach towards mitigating the effects of severe weather.

NI Water, for example, has been claiming that it is underfunded in its attempts to provide adequate water and sewage infrastructure to deal with outflow from new housing developments. Planners must also take into consideration the siting of new properties so that they are not at danger from flooding or landslides.

It is accepted that the Executive is dealing with unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus pandemic but that is not an excuse for failing to provide the other public services under its control and to ensure that the various departments work together.