Questions remain as RTE crisis over Ryan Tubridy’s wage packet rumbles on

When it comes to spending public money, there’s little doubt that openness is the best policy.

As RTE has swiftly found out, any obfuscation over where money is going is a policy that quickly unravels under the glare of publicity. It’s a lesson the Irish national broadcaster could have learned from the BBC, given the controversies that have sprung up in our own national broadcaster over the years.

But it didn’t — and now public confidence in the broadcaster has hit rock bottom. Staff in Donnybrook will also have been left feeling betrayed, knowing that a top-paid colleague was also in receipt of undisclosed payments. It was revealed last week that it had under-reported star Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy’s salary by a total of €345,000 (£298,000) over the period 2017 to 2022.

Several days of politicians questioning senior RTE board members doesn’t seem to have completely cleared the air either, after the woman at the centre of the scandal, Dee Forbes, failed to appear, and conflicting stories over whether Tubridy will return to the airwaves.

She has been described as the one person who knew everything that was going on, and while many have expressed scepticism about the claim the controversy seems set to continue while there are questions that remain unanswered.

But what has the storm in Dublin got to do with us in Northern Ireland? Arguably, plenty. The most immediate connection for most TV viewers here will be Tubridy’s replacement as the Late Late Show host — our own Patrick Kielty. For the popular Co Down comedian, this row is no laughing matter, coming just weeks before he steps into Tubridy’s shoes.

Yesterday, he took action that appeared to nip any controversy over his own wages in the bud, disclosing his salary and making some other arrangements known. They were details that may have emerged regardless, but show Kielty’s intent to be transparent.

The whole sorry saga raises questions over how beholden public service broadcasters can be to a tiny number of ratings winners. Here, our highest-paid broadcaster is Stephen Nolan with an annual salary of £420,000. But Mr Nolan has in the past been criticised over the lack of transparency over how much of our licence fee over and above his presenting fee he receives for production services.

That disconnect — where licence fee payers are purposefully not told where their money is going, usually under the cover of ‘commercial sensitivity’ — is always going to mean questions going unanswered.