Rate of Covid infection in Northern Ireland is a timely reminder

The revelation that the rate of Covid-19 cases being diagnosed in Northern Ireland is over twice the figure for England should make us all stop and think. The statistics for Saturday from Public Health England (PHE) show that the confirmed cases in England per 100,000 of the population was 2.6, but the figure in Northern Ireland for the same period was 6.2.

On Saturday also the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne took to the streets of Belfast personally to close a bar that was flouting the pandemic guidelines. Overall, 224 people tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland over the weekend, namely 118 cases on Saturday and 106 yesterday. Significantly, these are the highest daily figures here since April.

In one sense, the higher figures are evidence of the necessity for, and effectiveness of, testing and tracing. This is operating at a far higher tempo than in April. However these figures are also a stark reminder that Covid-19, and its frequently asymptomatic carriers, are still at large in the community, with possible deposits on door handles and petrol pumps, as well as in shops, pubs and restaurants.

There is better news, however, with Northern Ireland's mortality rate from Covid-19 at 29.8 per 100,000 of the population being markedly lower than that in England with 65.5 per 100,000. However the reality also is that Belfast, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council areas still retain some of the highest pandemic infection rates in the UK.

The daily announcements of statistics by the Government, and the confusing requirements around quarantine-depending where in the UK you live- is encouraging the pandemic deniers who cherry-pick the figures to suit their dangerous theories. However, no sane person disputes that the microscopic virus, 500 times smaller than the full stop at the end of this sentence, can still cause appalling loss of life.

The Health Minister Robin Swann, for one, has made clear his belief that the pandemic is far from over.

Clearly, once lockdown was eased and people interacted with others outside their immediate families, infections were bound to rise. How could they not? In the early stages, lockdown was the most-effective counter-measure, but it is a blunt tool.

Now that we are at the stage of what might be called "living with the virus", at least until a vaccine is ready, it is all the more important that each of us takes personal responsibility both for our own safety and for the safety of others.