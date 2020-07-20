Regardless of political backgrounds, fair-minded people will welcome new Belfast GAA club

Regardless of political backgrounds, fair-minded people will welcome the establishment of a new sports club in east Belfast during the pandemic. The emergence of the East Belfast Gaelic Association Club is one of the few positive stories to emerge at this time, and the blending of Ulster-Scots and Irish on its crest is a lesson about inclusion.

The club will no doubt add to the rich sporting heritage of this part of Belfast. It is hoped that Gaelic sports will go from strength to strength in east Belfast to show that whatever the burdens of the past, it is hoped that the present and the future on our sports fields can point to a better way for all.